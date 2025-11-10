Body Scan AI ($SCANAI) is an innovative cryptocurrency designed to revolutionize health and wellness by merging AI-powered body scanning with blockchain technology. Users can scan their bodies to monitor health metrics such as composition, posture, and skin condition, while earning $SCANAI tokens for participation. These tokens can be redeemed for consultations, fitness services, or health products within the SCANAI marketplace. With decentralized storage ensuring privacy and security, users maintain full control of their sensitive health data while benefiting from personalized AI-driven insights. Beyond personal wellness, Body Scan AI contributes anonymized data to medical research, supporting advancements in disease prevention and personalized medicine. This makes SCANAI not only a tool for individual empowerment but also a driver of global healthcare innovation.