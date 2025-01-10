什么是Bobcoin (BOBC)

Bob Eco (the company behind bobcoin) produces and leases out electric two- and threewheeled vehicles in developing countries and controls the charging network for battery swapping. Bob Eco has embedded a social impact into the heart of its business with the objective to create employment and protect the environmental protection; this while giving coinholders the opportunity to make a good return on their tokens. Bob Eco offers asset finance to spur human potential across emerging markets. The project challenges the status quo and offers underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob vehicle and earn a stable income. Bobcoin is a social asset-backed crypto—a cryptographically secured representation of the rights of a Bobcoin holder to receive a benefit from their tokens. As every Bobcoin is linked to an electric vehicle managed by Bob Eco, the tokens are always backed by the value of the asset they represent. These assets cover electric vehicles and objects in the Bob Eco system, which both clean the environment and help people in developing countries to make a living.

Bobcoin (BOBC) 资源 白皮书 官网