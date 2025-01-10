Bobcoin 价格 (BOBC)
今天 Bobcoin (BOBC) 的实时价格为 0.179559 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BOBC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Bobcoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 29.38 USD
- Bobcoin 当天价格变化为 -0.02%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BOBC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BOBC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Bobcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Bobcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0090450511。
在过去60天内，Bobcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0119294690。
在过去90天内，Bobcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.4285354985715036。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.02%
|30天
|$ -0.0090450511
|-5.03%
|60天
|$ +0.0119294690
|+6.64%
|90天
|$ -0.4285354985715036
|-70.47%
Bobcoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-0.02%
+63.39%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Bob Eco (the company behind bobcoin) produces and leases out electric two- and threewheeled vehicles in developing countries and controls the charging network for battery swapping. Bob Eco has embedded a social impact into the heart of its business with the objective to create employment and protect the environmental protection; this while giving coinholders the opportunity to make a good return on their tokens. Bob Eco offers asset finance to spur human potential across emerging markets. The project challenges the status quo and offers underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob vehicle and earn a stable income. Bobcoin is a social asset-backed crypto—a cryptographically secured representation of the rights of a Bobcoin holder to receive a benefit from their tokens. As every Bobcoin is linked to an electric vehicle managed by Bob Eco, the tokens are always backed by the value of the asset they represent. These assets cover electric vehicles and objects in the Bob Eco system, which both clean the environment and help people in developing countries to make a living.
|1 BOBC 兑换 AUD
A$0.28908999
|1 BOBC 兑换 GBP
￡0.14544279
|1 BOBC 兑换 EUR
€0.17417223
|1 BOBC 兑换 USD
$0.179559
|1 BOBC 兑换 MYR
RM0.80621991
|1 BOBC 兑换 TRY
₺6.3563886
|1 BOBC 兑换 JPY
¥28.37391318
|1 BOBC 兑换 RUB
₽18.27012825
|1 BOBC 兑换 INR
₹15.442074
|1 BOBC 兑换 IDR
Rp2,896.11249777
|1 BOBC 兑换 PHP
₱10.49701914
|1 BOBC 兑换 EGP
￡E.9.07670745
|1 BOBC 兑换 BRL
R$1.08992313
|1 BOBC 兑换 CAD
C$0.25856496
|1 BOBC 兑换 BDT
৳21.90260682
|1 BOBC 兑换 NGN
₦278.38468242
|1 BOBC 兑换 UAH
₴7.59175452
|1 BOBC 兑换 VES
Bs9.516627
|1 BOBC 兑换 PKR
Rs50.00179473
|1 BOBC 兑换 KZT
₸94.7532843
|1 BOBC 兑换 THB
฿6.20376345
|1 BOBC 兑换 TWD
NT$5.91646905
|1 BOBC 兑换 CHF
Fr0.16339869
|1 BOBC 兑换 HKD
HK$1.39696902
|1 BOBC 兑换 MAD
.د.م1.80277236