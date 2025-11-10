Wealth in the right hands does change the world. Wealth under the direction of divine direction and inspiration will transform it. We will use BNB Frog to build what needs to be built. We will build bridges, infrastructure, and financial plumbing to re-make the world into what it ought to be.

God is the Chairman of the Board of this "company" while his son Jesus Christ is the Chief Executive Officer who sits at the head of the conference room table. We are just middle managers and employees who work under his eternally wise direction. This "company" is not interested in short-term pumps or quick fixes. It will be a "company" that will follow and implement the orders of the CEO by building infrastructure (DAPPS) and financial plumbing (smart contracts).