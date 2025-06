什么是BNB Card (BNBCARD)

BNBCard is a memecoin on BSC. It was deployed because of the trending of https://bnb-card.vercel.app/. Even the cofounder of Binance He Yi has engaged with the BNB card. We have the unique narrative and most of the Chinese community and KOLs have shown interested in BNB Card. We have reached 30m+ trading volume in less than 20h. It was launched 20h ago (18th April) and CTOed by some Chinese holders. The community has planned for Twitter raiding and spaces along with meme contest. Also we have entered $4.4M Binance Liquidity Pool Support competition currently ranked as no.1.

BNB Card (BNBCARD) 资源 官网