BNB Bank 价格 (BBK)
今天 BNB Bank (BBK) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BBK 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BNB Bank 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 23.81 USD
- BNB Bank 当天价格变化为 +2.57%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BBK兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BBK 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，BNB Bank 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，BNB Bank 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，BNB Bank 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，BNB Bank 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.57%
|30天
|$ 0
|-30.51%
|60天
|$ 0
|+23.05%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BNB Bank 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.04%
+2.57%
-5.38%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
"BNB Bank- decentralized block chain currency providing USDT rewards to all holders for each transaction. BNB Bank is a new, public cryptocurrency that has been designed to be a more efficient alternative to invest in. Our project has the concept of scalability, interoperability, and sustainability which will empower our main goal which is increasing the investment for each shareholder. The team understood the implications of the challenges to block chain networks and began developing BNB Bank to create a new concept of investment and made it free to everyone with a minimum limit of purchasing for at least 0.1 BNB. BBK took the investment concept to another level which will provide 10% of any transaction as USDT divided among the shareholders, that means the more transaction going on, the more USDT you get. In addition, you will never lose your capital since you will get at least the same amount in return within few hours or even less. BNB Bank token launched with 10,000,000 tokens. 65% of the supply was issued to the pre-sale phase, 34% of the supply is liquidity and only 1% of the main supply is team locked. 15% of transaction fees which will be devided as 10% reward, 4% marketing wallet, and 1% LP. BNB Bank aims to balance equity and utility with security in the form of regular attestations. From its launch onwards, our team has sought to underscore the importance of independent verification of the provenance. As such, BBK’s appeal is geared towards larger investors looking to reduce risk, in addition to smaller private traders. The team is big with people from all over the world including high-qualified team members in their fields such as: web developing, marketing, coders and high skilled management officers. The main purpose of BBK which is scalability, interoperability, and sustainability. This project became what is now as BNB Bank, and employs more than 40 staff from all over the world starting from Europe, Asia and Africa."
