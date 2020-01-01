Bloomsperg Terminal（SPERG）信息

The dGenz swarm framework leverages proprietary technology to power dynamic, agent-driven workflows for data analysis, adapting to user queries through multi-agent coordination and specialized tools. By tagging the swarm manager (@sperg_ai on X or @sperg_bot on TG) with a query, users can trigger workflows such as technical analysis (responded to by Wu Chainz from Credit SUI), sentiment analysis (handled by Ernie Shillman from Deutsche BONK), or general crypto topic insights (provided by Mo Gwei from Goldman SATS). Analysts deliver concise analyses with BUY/SELL/HOLD ratings for crypto discussions, with plans to expand the AI team to include specialists in macro, micro, politics, and security. Our goal is to expand DeFAI applications in both a useful and entertaining way.