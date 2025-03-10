什么是Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI)

The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index DTF tracks the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (“BGCI”). The BGCI is a benchmark designed to measure the performance of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization traded in USD. The Index is owned and administered by Bloomberg and co-branded with Galaxy Digital Capital Management. Index constituents are selected based on qualified exchange and daily liquidity qualifications set forth by BGCI rules. Each constituent represents a holding no more than 35% of the Index and no less than 1% of the Index’s overall value. Cryptocurrencies are considered for addition/removal to/from the Index on a monthly basis. Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token. BGCI is an Index DTF deployed and curated by Re7 Labs on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), which supports two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs.

Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) 资源 官网