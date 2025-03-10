Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index 价格 (BGCI)
今天 Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) 的实时价格为 2.16 USD。目前其市值为 $ 51.97K USD。BGCI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 9.68K USD
- Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index 当天价格变化为 -7.04%
- 其循环供应量为 23.99K USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BGCI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BGCI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.164121139939045。
在过去30天内，Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.164121139939045
|-7.04%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.30%
-7.04%
-20.12%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index DTF tracks the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (“BGCI”). The BGCI is a benchmark designed to measure the performance of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization traded in USD. The Index is owned and administered by Bloomberg and co-branded with Galaxy Digital Capital Management. Index constituents are selected based on qualified exchange and daily liquidity qualifications set forth by BGCI rules. Each constituent represents a holding no more than 35% of the Index and no less than 1% of the Index’s overall value. Cryptocurrencies are considered for addition/removal to/from the Index on a monthly basis. Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token. BGCI is an Index DTF deployed and curated by Re7 Labs on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), which supports two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
