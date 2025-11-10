Blood Crystal（BC）代币经济学
Blood Crystal（BC）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Blood Crystal（BC）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Blood Crystal（BC）信息
"Eternal Crypt - Wizardry BC -"" is a blockchain game that utilises the Wizardry IP, also known as the origin of RPGs, and uses the utility token Blood Crystal (BC token). In this game, players explore a dungeon called """"Dadoel's Hole"""" with up to 36 adventurers and aim for the abyss by devising party compositions and strategically training adventurers to defeat difficult enemies. By exploring, you can obtain BC tokens and treasure chests, and if you successfully open the treasure chests, you can obtain various items. This is a strategic game where you can enjoy both the easy-to-play game system that allows you to play in your spare time and the 'intelligence' that is unique to 'Wizardry'.
In this game, players form a party of adventurers and conquer dungeons. Adventurers come in five rarities: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Genesis. Rarities above Rare can be taken out of the game or bought and sold in the marketplace as NFT. To earn BC tokens, you basically need to own this adventurer NFT, form a party and play the game.
There are four races of adventurers - humans, elves, dwarves and felpers - and eight professions - warrior, monk, wizard, thief, priest, samurai, monarch and ninja - with different abilities based on race and profession, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. As a guild master, the player must form a party according to the situation and use their own strategy to progress through the dungeon, with the adventure rewards (BC tokens) varying according to how deep into the dungeon they can reach in one exploration. There are endless possibilities for party composition, and the adventure style varies depending on how you develop your skills and legacy items.
Click here to continue. https://docs.google.com/document/d/16oP0OCO6Tcypixuvi3gMTZg0mqtpmV8JDLHkI6SJeEY/edit?usp=sharing
Blood Crystal（BC）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Blood Crystal（BC）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 BC 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
BC 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 BC 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 BC 代币的实时价格吧！
BC 价格预测
想知道 BC 的未来走势吗？我们的 BC 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
