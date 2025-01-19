Blombard 价格 (BLM)
今天 Blombard (BLM) 的实时价格为 0.999169 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BLM 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Blombard 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 58.94K USD
- Blombard 当天价格变化为 -0.11%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BLM兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BLM 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Blombard 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0011620349574087。
在过去30天内，Blombard 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0014695777。
在过去60天内，Blombard 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0006894266。
在过去90天内，Blombard 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0008465415332392。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0011620349574087
|-0.11%
|30天
|$ -0.0014695777
|-0.14%
|60天
|$ -0.0006894266
|-0.06%
|90天
|$ -0.0008465415332392
|-0.08%
Blombard 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.01%
-0.11%
-0.03%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
listing DELAYS and/or REJECTION. ChatGPT said: ChatGPT The Blombard (BLM) project is a comprehensive platform designed to empower users with advanced market analysis tools. The primary function of Blombard is to provide AI-driven analytics, market sentiment analysis, and risk management features tailored for traders and investors. The platform leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to offer real-time insights into market dynamics, helping users make data-driven decisions in the financial markets. The BLM token serves as the native utility token within the Blombard ecosystem. It is used to unlock premium features on the platform, including access to in-depth market analysis, detailed reports, and other advanced tools. Additionally, the token plays a role in the platform’s decentralized governance model, allowing holders to participate in key decisions about the platform’s future development and direction. In summary, Blombard and its BLM token are designed to provide significant value to users by offering sophisticated tools for market analysis and by enabling a decentralized governance structure within the platform. This utility makes BLM a valuable asset for those seeking to enhance their trading and investment strategies.
|1 BLM 兑换 AUD
A$1.60866209
|1 BLM 兑换 GBP
￡0.81931858
|1 BLM 兑换 EUR
€0.96919393
|1 BLM 兑换 USD
$0.999169
|1 BLM 兑换 MYR
RM4.4962605
|1 BLM 兑换 TRY
₺35.40055767
|1 BLM 兑换 JPY
¥156.14013963
|1 BLM 兑换 RUB
₽102.40483081
|1 BLM 兑换 INR
₹86.50805202
|1 BLM 兑换 IDR
Rp16,379.81705136
|1 BLM 兑换 PHP
₱58.50134495
|1 BLM 兑换 EGP
￡E.50.3581176
|1 BLM 兑换 BRL
R$6.0949309
|1 BLM 兑换 CAD
C$1.43880336
|1 BLM 兑换 BDT
৳121.3990335
|1 BLM 兑换 NGN
₦1,556.33560947
|1 BLM 兑换 UAH
₴42.07500659
|1 BLM 兑换 VES
Bs53.955126
|1 BLM 兑换 PKR
Rs278.54833382
|1 BLM 兑换 KZT
₸530.33892182
|1 BLM 兑换 THB
฿34.36142191
|1 BLM 兑换 TWD
NT$32.86266841
|1 BLM 兑换 CHF
Fr0.90924379
|1 BLM 兑换 HKD
HK$7.77353482
|1 BLM 兑换 MAD
.د.م10.03165676