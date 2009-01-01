Blocky Ai Agent（BLOCKY）信息

Blocky Ai Agent is a meme token that embraces the entire crypto market with a funny yet respectful character. Many are already creating memes and videos about Blocky, celebrating its unique personality

Blocky stands out by bridging crypto culture with real-world dreams, turning them into memes — whether it's teaching people about crypto or wearing your favorite sports team, Blocky is full customizable to make you meme look the way you want and have fun.

The idea came from a familiar experience—friends and family constantly asking about crypto. Blocky represents all of us in that position: the go-to person for blockchain questions.

According to legend, Blocky was born from the first Bitcoin genesis block in 2009. He inherited the keys to a mythical wallet holding 1 million satoshis. But don’t worry—Blocky’s not here to dump