Blockchain Capital 价格 (BCAP)
今天 Blockchain Capital (BCAP) 的实时价格为 20,45 USD。目前其市值为 $ 186,29M USD。BCAP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Blockchain Capital 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Blockchain Capital 当天价格变化为 0,00%
- 其循环供应量为 9,11M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BCAP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BCAP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Blockchain Capital 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0,0。
在过去30天内，Blockchain Capital 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Blockchain Capital 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Blockchain Capital 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0,0
|0,00%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Blockchain Capital 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
As a sector-specific and stage-agnostic fund managed by BC Manager, BC III DLVF will be a leading investor in the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology industry. BC III DLVF’s core business strategy is to leverage the proprietary resources and experience of BC Manager with the objective of generating growth and income from its investments. BC III DLVF holdings will primarily consist of new and growing blockchain technology and cryptocurrency businesses and ICOs. Blockchain Capital continues to be focused on the nexus of the industry where blockchain-based innovations are augmenting and replacing legacy systems and infrastructure. As one of the earliest and most active investors in the blockchain industry, Blockchain Capital has valuable access to information, robust access to proprietary dealflow, and an extensive network that helps guide strategic investment opportunities. In three broad categories, Blockchain Capital’s portfolios include companies that are facilitating the growth of the Bitcoin ecosystem, companies that are providing blockchain-based technology solutions to financial institutions and companies that are enabling non-financial institutions to leverage blockchain technology. The firm sees opportunity to add efficiency and enable new opportunities across each of these major categories. As with any nascent technology, it remains to be seen exactly where blockchain technology will have its biggest impact. As such, Blockchain Capital takes a diversified approach to its portfolio by investing in a wide-range of use cases and applications—often beginning at the seed level. This diversified, early-stage strategy allows the firm to continue investing into successful portfolio companies in subsequent investment rounds while reducing portfolio exposure to less-successful companies and helping them find strategic alternatives.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
了解 Blockchain Capital（BCAP）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 BCAP 代币的完整经济学！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 BCAP 兑换 VND
₫538.141,75
|1 BCAP 兑换 AUD
A$31,084
|1 BCAP 兑换 GBP
￡14,9285
|1 BCAP 兑换 EUR
€17,587
|1 BCAP 兑换 USD
$20,45
|1 BCAP 兑换 MYR
RM86,708
|1 BCAP 兑换 TRY
₺805,5255
|1 BCAP 兑换 JPY
¥2.958,5015
|1 BCAP 兑换 RUB
₽1.603,28
|1 BCAP 兑换 INR
₹1.763,608
|1 BCAP 兑换 IDR
Rp335.245,848
|1 BCAP 兑换 KRW
₩27.898,9125
|1 BCAP 兑换 PHP
₱1.157,879
|1 BCAP 兑换 EGP
￡E.1.026,59
|1 BCAP 兑换 BRL
R$112,2705
|1 BCAP 兑换 CAD
C$27,6075
|1 BCAP 兑换 BDT
৳2.499,808
|1 BCAP 兑换 NGN
₦31.607,3155
|1 BCAP 兑换 UAH
₴849,6975
|1 BCAP 兑换 VES
Bs2.085,9
|1 BCAP 兑换 PKR
Rs5.788,168
|1 BCAP 兑换 KZT
₸10.481,6475
|1 BCAP 兑换 THB
฿664,8295
|1 BCAP 兑换 TWD
NT$603,275
|1 BCAP 兑换 AED
د.إ75,0515
|1 BCAP 兑换 CHF
Fr16,5645
|1 BCAP 兑换 HKD
HK$160,328
|1 BCAP 兑换 MAD
.د.م186,2995
|1 BCAP 兑换 MXN
$387,1185