blockbank 价格 (BBANK)
今天 blockbank (BBANK) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 18.67K USD。BBANK 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
blockbank 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 17.63 USD
- blockbank 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 393.85M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BBANK兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BBANK 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，blockbank 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，blockbank 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，blockbank 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，blockbank 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-41.59%
|60天
|$ 0
|-51.19%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
blockbank 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-14.23%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is blockbank ($BBANK)? Blockbank is the ultimate all-in-one financial management platform providing investors with seamless access to centralized finance, decentralized finance, and neo-banking. This "banking 3.0" platform gives users a crypto-friendly bank account, allowing them to easily manage and transact in both fiat and cryptocurrency, providing them with the freedom to move their money as they see fit. With a wide range of features, a user-friendly interface, and the convenience of having everything in one place, blockbank is the new standard for modern financial management. blockbank has been at the forefront of innovative financial management since 2018, regularly updating and improving its platform to meet the needs of its growing user base. The latest version of the platform is no exception, boasting new security measures in partnership with Fireblocks and expanded trading options across multiple networks such as Ethereum, Binance, Tron, Cardano and Avalanche. The user-friendly interface allows for easy access and management of a diverse range of assets, making blockbank the go-to choice for forward-thinking investors. blockbank is dedicated to providing its users with the latest and most innovative financial products and services. One way it achieves this is through continuous cultivation of partnerships with leading crypto projects. These partnerships allow blockbank to stay ahead of the curve in the digital currency industry and offer its users access to cutting-edge financial solutions. Beyond a user-friendly interface and secure platform for managing assets, blockbank's focus on building strong partnerships is a key element in its commitment to delivering the best possible experience for its users. In short, blockbank is sophisticated made simple. Its powerful ecosystem is carefully balanced with a simple interface making it easy for both experienced and novice investors to grow and manage their finances. blockbank is the ultimate tool for m
|1 BBANK 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 BBANK 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 BBANK 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 BBANK 兑换 USD
$--
|1 BBANK 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 BBANK 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 BBANK 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 BBANK 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 BBANK 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 BBANK 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 BBANK 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 BBANK 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 BBANK 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 BBANK 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 BBANK 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 BBANK 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 BBANK 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 BBANK 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 BBANK 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 BBANK 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 BBANK 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 BBANK 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 BBANK 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 BBANK 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 BBANK 兑换 MAD
.د.م--