Bless Global Credit 价格 (BLEC)
今天 Bless Global Credit (BLEC) 的实时价格为 0.0181993 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BLEC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Bless Global Credit 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.22 USD
- Bless Global Credit 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BLEC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BLEC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Bless Global Credit 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Bless Global Credit 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000376161。
在过去60天内，Bless Global Credit 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0003528061。
在过去90天内，Bless Global Credit 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.001460549920354186。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0000376161
|-0.20%
|60天
|$ +0.0003528061
|+1.94%
|90天
|$ +0.001460549920354186
|+8.73%
Bless Global Credit 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Bless Global is a MMORPG mobile game published by Tigon Mobile, a subsidiary of the KOSDAQ-listed company Longtu Korea. Based on the original worldview and content of the PC game Bless, this AAA-level MMORPG retains the exceptional quality of Web2 games while incorporating the Web3 economic model. The Bless Global has a gamefi ecosystem that players can use $BLEC to interact with different game function such as donating to Guild Furnace and dissolving to corestals for upgrading equipments. For more information of $BLEC utilization, you may take a look at https://pocketbuff.gitbook.io/bless-global-whitepaper/economic-model/economic-system.
