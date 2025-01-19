Bless Global Credit 图标

Bless Global Credit 价格 (BLEC)

USD

Bless Global Credit (BLEC) 实时价格图表

$0.0181993
$0.0181993$0.0181993
0.00%(1D)

今天 Bless Global Credit (BLEC) 的价格

今天 Bless Global Credit (BLEC) 的实时价格为 0.0181993 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BLEC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Bless Global Credit 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.22 USD
- Bless Global Credit 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 BLEC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BLEC 价格信息的首选平台。

Bless Global Credit (BLEC) 价格表现 USD

今天内，Bless Global Credit 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去30天内，Bless Global Credit 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000376161
在过去60天内，Bless Global Credit 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0003528061
在过去90天内，Bless Global Credit 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.001460549920354186

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0--
30天$ -0.0000376161-0.20%
60天$ +0.0003528061+1.94%
90天$ +0.001460549920354186+8.73%

Bless Global Credit (BLEC) 价格分析

Bless Global Credit 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.40448
$ 0.40448$ 0.40448

--

--

0.00%

Bless Global Credit (BLEC) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 1.22
$ 1.22$ 1.22

0.00
0.00 0.00

什么是Bless Global Credit (BLEC)

Bless Global is a MMORPG mobile game published by Tigon Mobile, a subsidiary of the KOSDAQ-listed company Longtu Korea. Based on the original worldview and content of the PC game Bless, this AAA-level MMORPG retains the exceptional quality of Web2 games while incorporating the Web3 economic model. The Bless Global has a gamefi ecosystem that players can use $BLEC to interact with different game function such as donating to Guild Furnace and dissolving to corestals for upgrading equipments. For more information of $BLEC utilization, you may take a look at https://pocketbuff.gitbook.io/bless-global-whitepaper/economic-model/economic-system.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Bless Global Credit (BLEC) 资源

白皮书
官网

大家还在问：关于 Bless Global Credit (BLEC) 的其他问题

免责声明

加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。

BLEC 兑换为当地货币

1 BLEC 兑换 AUD
A$0.029300873
1 BLEC 兑换 GBP
0.014923426
1 BLEC 兑换 EUR
0.017653321
1 BLEC 兑换 USD
$0.0181993
1 BLEC 兑换 MYR
RM0.08189685
1 BLEC 兑换 TRY
0.644801199
1 BLEC 兑换 JPY
¥2.844004611
1 BLEC 兑换 RUB
1.865246257
1 BLEC 兑换 INR
1.575695394
1 BLEC 兑换 IDR
Rp298.349132592
1 BLEC 兑换 PHP
1.065569015
1 BLEC 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.91724472
1 BLEC 兑换 BRL
R$0.11101573
1 BLEC 兑换 CAD
C$0.026206992
1 BLEC 兑换 BDT
2.21121495
1 BLEC 兑换 NGN
28.347775659
1 BLEC 兑换 UAH
0.766372523
1 BLEC 兑换 VES
Bs0.9827622
1 BLEC 兑换 PKR
Rs5.073600854
1 BLEC 兑换 KZT
9.659824454
1 BLEC 兑换 THB
฿0.625873927
1 BLEC 兑换 TWD
NT$0.598574977
1 BLEC 兑换 CHF
Fr0.016561363
1 BLEC 兑换 HKD
HK$0.141590554
1 BLEC 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.182720972