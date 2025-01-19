什么是Bless Global Credit (BLEC)

Bless Global is a MMORPG mobile game published by Tigon Mobile, a subsidiary of the KOSDAQ-listed company Longtu Korea. Based on the original worldview and content of the PC game Bless, this AAA-level MMORPG retains the exceptional quality of Web2 games while incorporating the Web3 economic model. The Bless Global has a gamefi ecosystem that players can use $BLEC to interact with different game function such as donating to Guild Furnace and dissolving to corestals for upgrading equipments. For more information of $BLEC utilization, you may take a look at https://pocketbuff.gitbook.io/bless-global-whitepaper/economic-model/economic-system.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Bless Global Credit (BLEC) 资源 白皮书 官网