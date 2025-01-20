什么是BlastFi Ecosystem Token ($BRES)

BlastFi revolutionizes staking with the innovative concept of restaking, utilizing the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. Users are provided with a tokenized version of their staked assets, which can be reused on the consensus layer to earn additional rewards. This process enhances cryptoeconomic security across various blockchains. Whether staking assets directly on native mainnets or through liquid staking tokens (LST), users can seamlessly opt-in to BlastFi's smart contracts. BlastFi integrates with multiple blockchains using proof-of-stake consensus and acts as a validator on layer-1 blockchains. This integration simplifies staking and extends cryptoeconomic security to additional network applications, mitigating risks such as impermanent losses, smart contract vulnerabilities, and market manipulation. Utilities of Token The BRES token serves as the primary utility token within BlastFi's ecosystem, facilitating various functions and interactions on the platform. Users receive BRES tokens as rewards when participating in BlastFi's staking and restaking activities. Key Features: Staking Rewards Transactional Utility Liquidity Provision Ecosystem Incentives

BlastFi Ecosystem Token ($BRES) 资源 白皮书 官网