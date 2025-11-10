Blade Games is an on-chain game + AI agent ecosystem built around the zkVM stack. We are building AI agents operating in games, where users can play, train and create their own on-chain economies.

We are one of the largest on-chain game ecosystems on both Arbitrum and Mantle with over 850k registered users and 5 eco games. Project has a reportedly monthly eco revenue over $300k (in ETH value), and active on-chain addresses over 200k.

Recent $2.4mm seed round was coled by PTC Crypto and IOSG ventures, with participation from Animoca Ventures, ForesightX, Mantle Eco Fund and more. Key partners include Arbitrum, Mantle, 0G Labs and Delphinus Lab.

Whitepaper: https://docs.bladedao.games/ Website: https://www.bladedao.games X: https://twitter.com/BladeGamesHQ Discord: https://discord.gg/bladegames