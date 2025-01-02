BlackCoin 价格 (BLK)
今天 BlackCoin (BLK) 的实时价格为 0.057903 USD。目前其市值为 $ 3.66M USD。BLK 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BlackCoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 12.64 USD
- BlackCoin 当天价格变化为 +0.49%
- 其循环供应量为 63.23M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BLK兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BLK 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，BlackCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00028394。
在过去30天内，BlackCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0036527702。
在过去60天内，BlackCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0092389563。
在过去90天内，BlackCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.017747824569742135。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00028394
|+0.49%
|30天
|$ -0.0036527702
|-6.30%
|60天
|$ +0.0092389563
|+15.96%
|90天
|$ +0.017747824569742135
|+44.20%
BlackCoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.42%
+0.49%
-1.70%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
BlackCoin started of as a Proof of Work coin but has evolved to a unique version of Proof of Stake. Wallet users can unlock wallet for staking only. BlackCoin features the following specifications: - Extremely secure: Among first with fix on SSL heartbeat, Transaction malleability, BIP66 - The probability to sign a block and the block reward does not depend on coinage (anymore). - Recommended confirmations: 10, maturity: 500 - Minimum transaction fee: 0.0001 BLK - Defined block time target: 64 seconds - Max reorganization depth: 500 blocks - Inflation: about 0.95%. - PoS block reward: 1.5 BLK + fees - The accumulated reward is proportional to the total balance and the time of staking. 24/7 staking at current network weight leads to an expected reward ratio (interest rate) of about 5%. - BlackCoin rewards users who supports the blockchain through continuous staking.
