Black Hole Coin 价格 (BHC)
今天 Black Hole Coin (BHC) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BHC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Black Hole Coin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.00 USD
- Black Hole Coin 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BHC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BHC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Black Hole Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Black Hole Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Black Hole Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Black Hole Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-3.51%
|60天
|$ 0
|-15.81%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Black Hole Coin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
+2.26%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
About Black Hole Coin BHC (Black Hole Coin) is a brand-new token issuance protocol, initiated by the Black Hole leader BOME community and 666 medal shareholders. Its pioneering Black Hole copy order dividend protocol is unprecedented in the primary market, with an ultra-high-speed dual burning dividend deflation mode. The minimum transfer of 1 million BHC tokens into the black hole address, participating in the USDT dividend compounding, actively destroying the coin price, and the pot automatically burns and reduces deflation every day.
|1 BHC 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 BHC 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 BHC 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 BHC 兑换 USD
$--
|1 BHC 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 BHC 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 BHC 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 BHC 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 BHC 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 BHC 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 BHC 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 BHC 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 BHC 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 BHC 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 BHC 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 BHC 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 BHC 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 BHC 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 BHC 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 BHC 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 BHC 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 BHC 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 BHC 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 BHC 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 BHC 兑换 MAD
.د.م--