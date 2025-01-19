什么是Bivreost (BI)

What is the project about? Bivreost is a Telegram bot application for storing and transferring cryptocurrencies, tokenizing channels, groups and other social network elements. What makes your project unique? Bivreost allows you to activate and increase the target audience of Telegram channels, providing administrators with interaction tools: - Cryptocurrency transactions through contacts - Telegram channels mint NFT - Holding events and giving gifts in chats History of your project. The history of the Bivreost project begins on May 16, 2022, almost immediately after the Telegram team supported the web bot function. What’s next for your project? After the MVP has been completed, the next step in the development of Bivreost is the support and creation of the NFT inside the web application. At the same time, it will be possible to manage individual commands using only the functionality of the bot. What can your token be used for? The BI token is the utility token of the Bivreost platform. It serves as a tool to administer channels and chats that support the creation and tokenization of their Telegram group. BI is used to pay for subscriptions and purchase in-app items. Any user can block a BI in order to receive a reward from staking.

Bivreost (BI) 资源 白皮书 官网