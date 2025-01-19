Bitxor 价格 (BXR)
今天 Bitxor (BXR) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BXR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Bitxor 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.01 USD
- Bitxor 当天价格变化为 +0.03%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BXR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BXR 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Bitxor 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Bitxor 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Bitxor 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Bitxor 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.03%
|30天
|$ 0
|+17.36%
|60天
|$ 0
|+88.53%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Bitxor 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.06%
+0.03%
+17.49%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? BITXOR is a multi-layer decentralized POS (Proof-of-Stake) mining blockchain that enables reliable and easy-to-use application integration for scalability. What makes your project unique? Bitxor allows high customization at both the network and single-node levels. However, the entire network configuration, specified in the config-network.properties, must be the same for all nodes. Somewhat the node-specific design may vary among all nodes in the same network, which can be changed in config-node.properties. Bitxor has been designed to use an add-on/extension approach rather than supporting Turing-complete smart contracts. While complete smart contracts may allow greater flexibility for the user, they are also more error-prone from the user's perspective. An add-on model limits the operations performed on a blockchain and consequently has a smaller strike surface. In addition, it is much easier to optimize the performance of a single set of processes rather than an unlimited set. These features allow Bitxor to achieve the high performance it was designed for History of your project. had its beginnings as a test project between a community of buying and selling Cryptocurrencies (OTC), we initially held the decision to develop a collection token with the Tron network, which aims to maintain the core essence of decentralization throughout our CosmoSystem (August 2022). Shortly thereafter, a multidisciplinary team of highly talented professionals from Latin America and companies such as Kriptxor Corp, Microsula S.A. and Focus On Results S.A., where new ideas began to emerge, including the development of our own Blockchain. What’s next for your project? Bitxor is currently on the phase 8 of our Roadmap which is the "Exchanges Listing Phase" and this entails the kickoff of negotiations to list on cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide What can your token be used for? 1. DApps 2. Start-Stake 3. Control-Stake 4. Synthetics 5. Swap 6. PoS Mining
