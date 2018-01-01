Bitrue Coin（BTR）信息

Bitrue is a diversified cryptocurrency exchange dedicated to providing the most reliable digital asset management services in a simple, effective and secure way. Launched in 2018, Bitrue aims to utilize blockchain technology to bring financial opportunities worldwide. With offices across the globe, the company was built with a good mix of digital finance experts, cyber security specialists and blockchain developers, who share the same passion of redefining crypto trading experiences. Bitrue continues to develop new functionalities at a fast pace to fully serve the new wave of the digital economy.