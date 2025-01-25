Bitoro 价格 (BTORO)
今天 Bitoro (BTORO) 的实时价格为 0.00580582 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.07M USD。BTORO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Bitoro 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 4.38K USD
- Bitoro 当天价格变化为 +1.25%
- 其循环供应量为 185.22M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BTORO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BTORO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Bitoro 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Bitoro 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0263571083。
在过去60天内，Bitoro 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0238078488。
在过去90天内，Bitoro 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0042126381324391974。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.25%
|30天
|$ +0.0263571083
|+453.98%
|60天
|$ +0.0238078488
|+410.07%
|90天
|$ +0.0042126381324391974
|+264.42%
Bitoro 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.22%
+1.25%
-2.60%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Bitoro consists of BitoroCore, a cutting-edge Layer-1 blockchain, and its flagship app, the Bitoro Network—a decentralized exchange (DEX) built to redefine trading. Together, they form a comprehensive ecosystem for professional traders, developers, and institutions. BitoroCore is engineered for the future of decentralized finance (DeFi). Built on the Cosmos SDK, it provides unmatched scalability, liquidity, and composability. Optimized for perpetuals, options, and prediction markets, it empowers seamless trading with features like EVM compatibility, gas-free transactions, and a single margin account. Secured by CometBFT's proof-of-stake consensus and powered by BTORO, the native token, BitoroCore delivers decentralization, speed, and reliability. Since its launch just seven months ago (March 2024), Bitoro Network has achieved remarkable milestones: over $5.6 billion in trading volume, nearly 70,000 active users, and 75 million BTORO tokens staked—representing nearly half the circulating supply. This success lays the foundation for BitoroCore’s evolution into a full-stack decentralized ecosystem. BitoroCore bridges digital and real-world assets (RWAs), creating a modular, open-source framework for community-driven innovation. Its high-throughput, low-latency performance is tailored to meet the demands of institutional-grade trading. Moreover, its design ensures that all aspects of the ecosystem — from trading to governance — operate transparently on-chain, putting power into the hands of BTORO holders. Join the movement shaping the future of finance. Whether by staking BTORO, participating in governance, or building the next generation of DeFi applications, the possibilities with Bitoro are limitless. The future of trust, transparency, and financial empowerment begins here.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 BTORO 兑换 AUD
A$0.0091731956
|1 BTORO 兑换 GBP
￡0.004644656
|1 BTORO 兑换 EUR
€0.005515529
|1 BTORO 兑换 USD
$0.00580582
|1 BTORO 兑换 MYR
RM0.0253714334
|1 BTORO 兑换 TRY
₺0.2069194248
|1 BTORO 兑换 JPY
¥0.9058820946
|1 BTORO 兑换 RUB
₽0.5672866722
|1 BTORO 兑换 INR
₹0.5003455676
|1 BTORO 兑换 IDR
Rp93.6422449546
|1 BTORO 兑换 PHP
₱0.338189015
|1 BTORO 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.291742455
|1 BTORO 兑换 BRL
R$0.0343123962
|1 BTORO 兑换 CAD
C$0.0083023226
|1 BTORO 兑换 BDT
৳0.7082519818
|1 BTORO 兑换 NGN
₦9.0433194066
|1 BTORO 兑换 UAH
₴0.2433799744
|1 BTORO 兑换 VES
Bs0.32512592
|1 BTORO 兑换 PKR
Rs1.6167466954
|1 BTORO 兑换 KZT
₸3.0081695166
|1 BTORO 兑换 THB
฿0.194785261
|1 BTORO 兑换 TWD
NT$0.1900825468
|1 BTORO 兑换 CHF
Fr0.005225238
|1 BTORO 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0451692796
|1 BTORO 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0578840254