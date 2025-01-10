什么是Bitnet (BTN)

Bitnet: Bridging Innovations and Foundational Principles in Blockchain Launched on July 14, 2023, Bitnet emerges as a transformative blockchain platform aiming to reconcile the legacy of Bitcoin’s trustlessness and decentralization with Ethereum’s technological advancements. It seeks to address the challenges that have historically prevented Ethereum and other subsequent blockchain projects from overtaking Bitcoin's dominant position in the market. Despite Ethereum's status as the second-most renowned blockchain, it has been unable to close the significant gap with Bitcoin, among other reasons, due to contentious initial coin distribution, a shift towards a proof-of-stake consensus model, and concerns over centralization and governance practices. Bitnet distinguishes itself by adopting Bitcoin’s principles of equitable launch while seamlessly integrating Ethereum’s innovations in smart contracts, scalability, and interoperability, alongside its own unique technological enhancements. This strategic fusion aims to set a new standard in the blockchain space by providing a secure, decentralized financial system that combines the best aspects of its predecessors. While still in its nascent phase and its impact speculative, Bitnet is positioned as a potential contender capable of challenging Bitcoin's supremacy, indicating a significant paradigm shift in the blockchain landscape.

