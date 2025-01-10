Bitnet 价格 (BTN)
今天 Bitnet (BTN) 的实时价格为 0.04783873 USD。目前其市值为 $ 180.82K USD。BTN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Bitnet 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 486.24K USD
- Bitnet 当天价格变化为 +5.91%
- 其循环供应量为 3.74M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BTN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BTN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Bitnet 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00266795。
在过去30天内，Bitnet 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0132676507。
在过去60天内，Bitnet 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0237802164。
在过去90天内，Bitnet 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.05181156218199688。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00266795
|+5.91%
|30天
|$ -0.0132676507
|-27.73%
|60天
|$ -0.0237802164
|-49.70%
|90天
|$ -0.05181156218199688
|-51.99%
Bitnet 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.14%
+5.91%
-25.25%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Bitnet: Bridging Innovations and Foundational Principles in Blockchain Launched on July 14, 2023, Bitnet emerges as a transformative blockchain platform aiming to reconcile the legacy of Bitcoin’s trustlessness and decentralization with Ethereum’s technological advancements. It seeks to address the challenges that have historically prevented Ethereum and other subsequent blockchain projects from overtaking Bitcoin's dominant position in the market. Despite Ethereum's status as the second-most renowned blockchain, it has been unable to close the significant gap with Bitcoin, among other reasons, due to contentious initial coin distribution, a shift towards a proof-of-stake consensus model, and concerns over centralization and governance practices. Bitnet distinguishes itself by adopting Bitcoin’s principles of equitable launch while seamlessly integrating Ethereum’s innovations in smart contracts, scalability, and interoperability, alongside its own unique technological enhancements. This strategic fusion aims to set a new standard in the blockchain space by providing a secure, decentralized financial system that combines the best aspects of its predecessors. While still in its nascent phase and its impact speculative, Bitnet is positioned as a potential contender capable of challenging Bitcoin's supremacy, indicating a significant paradigm shift in the blockchain landscape.
|1 BTN 兑换 AUD
A$0.0770203553
|1 BTN 兑换 GBP
￡0.0387493713
|1 BTN 兑换 EUR
€0.0464035681
|1 BTN 兑换 USD
$0.04783873
|1 BTN 兑换 MYR
RM0.2147958977
|1 BTN 兑换 TRY
₺1.6954045912
|1 BTN 兑换 JPY
¥7.5465596575
|1 BTN 兑换 RUB
₽4.8503688347
|1 BTN 兑换 INR
₹4.1107820689
|1 BTN 兑换 IDR
Rp771.5923113319
|1 BTN 兑换 PHP
₱2.7952169939
|1 BTN 兑换 EGP
￡E.2.4182478015
|1 BTN 兑换 BRL
R$0.2889459292
|1 BTN 兑换 CAD
C$0.0688877712
|1 BTN 兑换 BDT
৳5.8353682854
|1 BTN 兑换 NGN
₦74.0533972654
|1 BTN 兑换 UAH
₴2.0278837647
|1 BTN 兑换 VES
Bs2.53545269
|1 BTN 兑换 PKR
Rs13.3403082478
|1 BTN 兑换 KZT
₸25.1516906848
|1 BTN 兑换 THB
฿1.6547416707
|1 BTN 兑换 TWD
NT$1.5772429281
|1 BTN 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0435332443
|1 BTN 兑换 HKD
HK$0.3721853194
|1 BTN 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.4812576238