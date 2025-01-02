什么是Bitlocus (BTL)

Bitlocus 'Fiat-DeFi Investments Management Platform' is a complete investing ecosystem that allows end users to invest their fiat assets into DeFi space easily without actually directly interacting with crypto. The platform will be built on existing centralized exchange (Bitlocus CEX, established in 2018), which is fully AML and KYC-compliant and has a few fiat deposit/withdrawal options. Bitlocus is in partnership with Payrico, a crypto-friendly banking service (EMI, Electronic Money Institution; licenced in Lithuania, EU) as well as Ginger Fund (crypto-oriented hedge fund and liquidity provider). End users are provided with Tier 1 investment options from trusted DeFi projects that will be categorized based on their risk level. There will also be a guarantee fund option for DeFi investments made via Bitlocus platform.

