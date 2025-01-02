BitKan 价格 (KAN)
今天 BitKan (KAN) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 4.36M USD。KAN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BitKan 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 65.15K USD
- BitKan 当天价格变化为 -0.00%
- 其循环供应量为 5.45B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 KAN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 KAN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，BitKan 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，BitKan 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，BitKan 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，BitKan 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30天
|$ 0
|+6.03%
|60天
|$ 0
|+5.71%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BitKan 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.02%
-0.00%
-1.01%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
BITKAN as an App serving cryptocurrency users and integrating market, information, mining monitoring and wallet, it provides four language versions, namely Chinese, English, Russian and Japanese. Now it has more than 5 million users from 170 countries around the world. BITKAN provides quotations and candlestick charts of more than 2,200 kinds of cryptocurrencies from more than 50 major cryptocurrency exchanges around the world. It has achieved News cooperation with more than 70 international media. The daily news updates are over 300, and the daily reads of the News section are over 500 thousand. BITKAN provides wallet services for digital asset transfer, such as BTC, BCH, DASH, ETH, SAFE, and it has provided stable and secure wallet service for the assets of 170,000 users. The team will launch the first blockchain-concentrated community around the blockchain industry based on the BITKAN platform: K Site. The community will encourage users to produce high-quality contents, and users can get profits in the form of cryptocurrencies by publishing high-quality contents. The communities created by users in the community will be presented in the form of "K Site". The creators can set up the "K Site" to pay for admission or join for free. By composing high-quality contents, it can attract other users to join in and form their own "K Sites". Users having joined in can read the contents of the "circle" or post their own content in the "circle". On the other hand, users can also set a certain content for paid reading, the more people who read, the greater the income. Users can also reward the content to encourage the author to continue to compose more and better content. KAN will be used to pay for the platform services of BITKAN. If a user keeps sufficient amount of KAN will enjoy a certain percentage discount for service fees, and service fees will be deducted from KAN. The main project team comes from BITKAN, which currently provides price monitoring, news and information, mining monitoring, wallet and other services for cryptocurrencies. Users can store cryptocurrencies simply, conveniently and safely through the BITKAN app. At the same time, they can check the market price of cryptocurrencies of major exchanges in real time, get timely and fresh industry information at home and abroad, and set up price reminders by BITKAN app. And it has real-time mining monitoring, which allows you to master the running condition of the mining machine whenever and wherever possible. The token is called "KAN". A strict limit of 10 billion KAN will be issued, and will never be increased. KAN will be issued according to the Ethereum ERC 20 standard. KAN's profit comes mainly from the payment fees, exchange fees and membership service fees from the BITKAN platform. BITKAN is already online. The team is currently developing the "K Site" feature which is a decentralized crytocurrency-concentrated & content payment community. KAN will be online as the same time as the "K Site" feature, which is scheduled in May 2018.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 KAN 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 KAN 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 KAN 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 KAN 兑换 USD
$--
|1 KAN 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 KAN 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 KAN 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 KAN 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 KAN 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 KAN 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 KAN 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 KAN 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 KAN 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 KAN 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 KAN 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 KAN 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 KAN 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 KAN 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 KAN 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 KAN 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 KAN 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 KAN 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 KAN 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 KAN 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 KAN 兑换 MAD
.د.م--