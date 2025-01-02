BitCore 价格 (BTX)
今天 BitCore (BTX) 的实时价格为 0.094351 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.86M USD。BTX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BitCore 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 26.25 USD
- BitCore 当天价格变化为 +3.29%
- 其循环供应量为 19.70M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BTX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BTX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，BitCore 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00300881。
在过去30天内，BitCore 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0246229691。
在过去60天内，BitCore 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0038459920。
在过去90天内，BitCore 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00300881
|+3.29%
|30天
|$ -0.0246229691
|-26.09%
|60天
|$ +0.0038459920
|+4.08%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BitCore 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.39%
+3.29%
-0.41%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Although you hear about hard forks, many people only know about hard Bitcoin forks, such as Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin Gold; in contrast, few people know about BitCore or hybrid forks. Using Bitcoin's source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; it made sure that the blockchain size was smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well. BitCore created a new blockchain on April 24, 2017. It took a snapshot of Bitcoin transaction and created 5 million transactions to fill all public addresses belonging to people who own 0.01 BTC or more. The funding ratio is 0.5 BTX: 1.0 BTC, but if you held bitcoins at the time of the snapshot, then you can apply for your share of BTX at a 1:1 conversion until October 30. BitCore is the first cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork. But it is more than just a hybrid fork. It has tried to improve Bitcoin and solve the problems that plague it. For example, BitCore uses the MEGA-BTX consensus algorithm that is ASIC-resistant. This means that centralization of mining power is not possible, as the playing field is level and everyone has more or less the same opportunities. In addition, BitCore has 10 MB Segwit-enabled blocks that make the network capable of handling 17.6 billion transactions per year or 48 million transactions per day. BitCore is a cryptocurrency that promises a lot, especially with the new implementations that have made it algorithm and Masternodes platform, giving the entire crypto community the opportunity to mine BTX with PoW or Masternodes, even BTX holders can mine it with both PoW and Masternodes.
|1 BTX 兑换 AUD
A$0.1509616
|1 BTX 兑换 GBP
￡0.0754808
|1 BTX 兑换 EUR
€0.09057696
|1 BTX 兑换 USD
$0.094351
|1 BTX 兑换 MYR
RM0.42269248
|1 BTX 兑换 TRY
₺3.33247732
|1 BTX 兑换 JPY
¥14.79706733
|1 BTX 兑换 RUB
₽10.37766649
|1 BTX 兑换 INR
₹8.08965474
|1 BTX 兑换 IDR
Rp1,521.79010953
|1 BTX 兑换 PHP
₱5.45914886
|1 BTX 兑换 EGP
￡E.4.79020027
|1 BTX 兑换 BRL
R$0.59818534
|1 BTX 兑换 CAD
C$0.13586544
|1 BTX 兑换 BDT
৳11.2749445
|1 BTX 兑换 NGN
₦146.05346098
|1 BTX 兑换 UAH
₴3.96840306
|1 BTX 兑换 VES
Bs4.811901
|1 BTX 兑换 PKR
Rs26.28147105
|1 BTX 兑换 KZT
₸49.52767043
|1 BTX 兑换 THB
฿3.23435228
|1 BTX 兑换 TWD
NT$3.10131737
|1 BTX 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0849159
|1 BTX 兑换 HKD
HK$0.73310727
|1 BTX 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.9529451