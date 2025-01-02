什么是Bitcoin Wizard Mascot (BTCWIZ)

BTCWIZ is a funny and silly memecoin and it’s the official and inseparable Mascot of Bitcoin, the magical guide that supports and amplifies the power of the king of cryptocurrencies. Founded within the legendary College of Bitcoin Wizardry, BTCWIZ merges magic and crypto, creating a dedicated and visionary community that celebrates the true essence of "MaGiC InTeRnet MoNey." The magical journey began in 2013, when a Reddit user, u/mavensbot, created an illustration of the Bitcoin Wizard for r/Bitcoin, accompanied by the phrase "Magic Internet Money." This image brought a wave of attention to Bitcoin, raising its value and marking the start of the Bitcoin Wizard’s story. Today, BTCWIZ continues this tradition, keeping its strong bond with Bitcoin and guiding the community through the power of blockchain. Every wizard in the College HODLs BTCWIZ and BTC as symbols of loyalty.

