什么是Bitcoin Pay (BTCPAY)

Bitcoin Pay is a triple point asset: it’s a store of value, a capital asset, and a consumable asset. It is a decentralized self-hosted blockchain peer-to-peer payment processor. It defends the motive of Bitcoin as “Peer-to-peer electronic payments”. With low fees and decentralized in nature, the growth opportunity of Bitcoin Pay worldwide is enormous. we aim to promote and adopt cryptocurrencies through Bitcoinpay where consumer would buy product and pay BTCPAY with minimum gas fees. Bitcoin Pay acts as borderless and contactless payment technology designed on Binance Smart Chain. Bitcoin Pay allows payment with your crypto anywhere - Connect wallet with exchange where you access your crypto and withdraw cash at ATM - Pay with both Visa & Master Card - Free plastic card for payment by one tap - Get cashbacks from making payments by Bitcoin Pay wallet

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Bitcoin Pay (BTCPAY) 资源 官网