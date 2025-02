什么是Bitcoin Maxi Tears (BMT)

The XRP Community’s Meme💧 Bitcoin Maxis Tears (BMT) – The Ultimate XRPL Memecoin Dunking on Bitcoin maxis daily, powered by their salty tears. The Bitcoin Maxis Tears (BMT) token is the ultimate memecoin on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), fueled by the never-ending saltiness of Bitcoin maximalists. Every time a maxi rages against XRP, spreads FUD, or dismisses real innovation, another drop of BMT is minted in the ledger of truth. They cry, we fly—because BMT and XRP are unstoppable! Why Bitcoin Maxis Cry? For years, Bitcoin maximalists have dismissed faster, cheaper, and more scalable blockchains. They cling to slow transactions, high fees, and outdated tech, all while ignoring the evolution of crypto. The XRP Ledger.

Bitcoin Maxi Tears (BMT) 资源 官网