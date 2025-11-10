Bitcoin Limited Edition（BTCLE）代币经济学

深入了解 Bitcoin Limited Edition（BTCLE），包括其代币供应、分配模型以及实时市场数据。
更新时间：2025-11-10 12:30:10 (UTC+8)
Bitcoin Limited Edition（BTCLE）代币经济学和价格数据分析

快速了解 Bitcoin Limited Edition（BTCLE）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

市值：
$ 25.80M
总供应量：
$ 210.00K
流通量：
$ 200.28K
FDV (完全稀释估值)：
$ 27.06M
最高价：
$ 137.88
最低价：
$ 125.09
当前价格：
$ 128.84
Bitcoin Limited Edition（BTCLE）信息

About BTCLE

What is Bitcoin Limited Edition? Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) is more than just another token—it represents a bold redefinition of scarcity in a market oversaturated with speculative cryptocurrencies. As part of a broader vision to launch Bitcoin Layer 2 Limited, BTCLE stands at the forefront of innovation, combining exclusivity, transparency, and decentralization with a long-term roadmap to reshape blockchain finance. At its core, BTCLE is not simply an investment; it is a vision for the future of finance, where scarcity meets innovation. With the upcoming Bitcoin Layer 2 Limited initiative, we are building a scalable, efficient, and secure second layer anchored to the Bitcoin blockchain—the most secure network in existence. With a clear goal to bridge Real World Assets (RWA) into crypto, we are providing a simplified and accessible pathway for the next billion users still tied to traditional finance. Through BTCLE governance, stakeholders will help shape a democratized financial system, empowering individuals and communities to participate in this new decentralized economy.

Supply Details Max Supply: 210,000 BTCLE Total Supply: 210,000 BTCLE Circulating Supply: 21,000 BTCLE

Locked & Vested: 189,000 BTCLE Vesting Timeline: 10 years

Tokenomics & Liquidity

BTCLE follows strict security and decentralization policies to ensure long-term sustainability and trust: Token Lock: Tokens vested gradually over 10 years, preventing sudden supply shocks.

Liquidity Lock: Liquidity is permanently locked, ensuring price stability and community trust.

Fair Distribution: No single entity holds disproportionate control, guaranteeing a balanced market structure.

Contract Renouncement: Smart contract ownership is renounced, ensuring full decentralization and eliminating central control.

This framework provides the foundation for a sustainable, community-driven cryptocurrency designed to grow securely and transparently for the long term.

币种官网：
https://www.bitcoin-limitededition.com/
币种白皮书：
https://www.bitcoin-limitededition.com/?page=whitepaper

Bitcoin Limited Edition（BTCLE）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景

了解 Bitcoin Limited Edition（BTCLE）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 BTCLE 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

BTCLE 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 BTCLE 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 BTCLE 代币的实时价格吧！

BTCLE 价格预测

想知道 BTCLE 的未来走势吗？我们的 BTCLE 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。

免责声明

代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。

