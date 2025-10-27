Bitcoin Limited Edition 价格 (BTCLE)
-0.48%
-0.57%
-0.68%
-0.68%
Bitcoin Limited Edition（BTCLE）当前实时价格为 $131.31。过去 24 小时内，BTCLE 的交易价格在 $ 131.11 至 $ 132.19 之间波动，市场活跃度显著。BTCLE 的历史最高价为 $ 137.88，历史最低价为 $ 125.09。
从短期表现来看，BTCLE 在过去 1 小时内的价格变动为 -0.48%，过去 24 小时内变动为 -0.57%，过去 7 天内累计变动为 -0.68%。这些数据为您快速呈现其在 MEXC 的最新价格走势和市场动态。
Bitcoin Limited Edition 的当前市值为 $ 26.30M, 它过去 24 小时的交易量为 --。BTCLE 的流通量为 200.28K，总供应量是 210000.0，它的完全稀释估值 (FDV) 是 $ 27.58M。
今天内，Bitcoin Limited Edition 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.7586244426926。
在过去30天内，Bitcoin Limited Edition 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +3.8734874280。
在过去60天内，Bitcoin Limited Edition 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +2.3169780810。
在过去90天内，Bitcoin Limited Edition 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.7586244426926
|-0.57%
|30天
|$ +3.8734874280
|+2.95%
|60天
|$ +2.3169780810
|+1.76%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
About BTCLE
What is Bitcoin Limited Edition? Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) is more than just another token—it represents a bold redefinition of scarcity in a market oversaturated with speculative cryptocurrencies. As part of a broader vision to launch Bitcoin Layer 2 Limited, BTCLE stands at the forefront of innovation, combining exclusivity, transparency, and decentralization with a long-term roadmap to reshape blockchain finance. At its core, BTCLE is not simply an investment; it is a vision for the future of finance, where scarcity meets innovation. With the upcoming Bitcoin Layer 2 Limited initiative, we are building a scalable, efficient, and secure second layer anchored to the Bitcoin blockchain—the most secure network in existence. With a clear goal to bridge Real World Assets (RWA) into crypto, we are providing a simplified and accessible pathway for the next billion users still tied to traditional finance. Through BTCLE governance, stakeholders will help shape a democratized financial system, empowering individuals and communities to participate in this new decentralized economy.
Supply Details Max Supply: 210,000 BTCLE Total Supply: 210,000 BTCLE Circulating Supply: 21,000 BTCLE
Locked & Vested: 189,000 BTCLE Vesting Timeline: 10 years
Tokenomics & Liquidity
BTCLE follows strict security and decentralization policies to ensure long-term sustainability and trust: Token Lock: Tokens vested gradually over 10 years, preventing sudden supply shocks.
Liquidity Lock: Liquidity is permanently locked, ensuring price stability and community trust.
Fair Distribution: No single entity holds disproportionate control, guaranteeing a balanced market structure.
Contract Renouncement: Smart contract ownership is renounced, ensuring full decentralization and eliminating central control.
This framework provides the foundation for a sustainable, community-driven cryptocurrency designed to grow securely and transparently for the long term.
