Bitcoin Gold 价格 (BTG)
今天 Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 的实时价格为 8.58 USD。目前其市值为 $ 149.89M USD。BTG 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Bitcoin Gold 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 13.95M USD
- Bitcoin Gold 当天价格变化为 -4.39%
- 其循环供应量为 17.51M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BTG兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BTG 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Bitcoin Gold 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.394000397965881。
在过去30天内，Bitcoin Gold 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -6.5015799420。
在过去60天内，Bitcoin Gold 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -5.1383998380。
在过去90天内，Bitcoin Gold 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -13.63834921404329。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.394000397965881
|-4.39%
|30天
|$ -6.5015799420
|-75.77%
|60天
|$ -5.1383998380
|-59.88%
|90天
|$ -13.63834921404329
|-61.38%
Bitcoin Gold 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.30%
-4.39%
-16.23%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Bitcoin Gold hopes to change the paradigm around mining on the Bitcoin blockchain. According to the founders, the Bitcoin blockchain has become too centralized. Large companies with huge banks of mining computers now mine the vast majority of Bitcoin. For the founders of Bitcoin Gold, having large companies control the Bitcoin network defeats the purpose of a decentralized ledger and peer-to-peer currencies. In response, they’ve initialized the Bitcoin Gold project. It’s an alternate fork of the Bitcoin blockchain that implements changes that make mining more equitable. The goal of Bitcoin Gold is to create a network where anyone can become a miner with only basic hardware. As a result, Bitcoin Gold mining would be spread among many miners, instead of a few large companies.There have several features such as decentralization. Bitcoin Gold decentralizes mining by adopting a PoW algorithm, Equihash-BTG, which cannot be run on the specialty equipment used for Bitcoin mining (ASIC miners.) This gives ordinary users a fair opportunity to mine with common GPUs. Besides, there have fair distribution. Hard forking Bitcoin’s blockchain fairly and efficiently distributes 16.5 million BTG immediately to people all over the world who have interest in cryptos. Other methods, such as creating coins with a new genesis block, concentrate ownership within a small group. There also have a replay protection. To ensure the safety of the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Gold has implemented full replay protection and unique wallet addresses, essential features that protect users and their coins from several kinds of accidents and malicious threats. Most new mineable cryptocurrencies involve ASIC-resistant hashing algorithms, and it’s becoming something of an industry standard to promote decentralization. In that respect, Bitcoin Gold holds a lot to be excited about. At its core, it’s about transitioning the Bitcoin network to more decentralized mining. However, as we saw above, there’s not much evidence that the current Bitcoin mining system is broken. There have been some small complaints, and it’s not ideal that the network is so centralized. Nevertheless, miners on Bitcoin have a lot to lose if they wield their power too aggressively. There are also new entrants to the Bitcoin mining community that are decentralizing control from a few key ASIC farms. The general consensus from Bitcoin experts is there’s not enough new in Bitcoin Gold to warrant an independent investment. While it certainly doesn’t hurt to hold onto your free BTG that you receive as a result of the fork (if you owned Bitcoin before Oct 24), wait until the dust settles before deciding whether to buy more."
|1 BTG 兑换 AUD
A$13.728
|1 BTG 兑换 GBP
￡6.864
|1 BTG 兑换 EUR
€8.2368
|1 BTG 兑换 USD
$8.58
|1 BTG 兑换 MYR
RM38.4384
|1 BTG 兑换 TRY
₺303.0456
|1 BTG 兑换 JPY
¥1,345.6014
|1 BTG 兑换 RUB
₽943.7142
|1 BTG 兑换 INR
₹735.6492
|1 BTG 兑换 IDR
Rp138,387.0774
|1 BTG 兑换 PHP
₱496.782
|1 BTG 兑换 EGP
￡E.435.5208
|1 BTG 兑换 BRL
R$54.3972
|1 BTG 兑换 CAD
C$12.3552
|1 BTG 兑换 BDT
৳1,025.31
|1 BTG 兑换 NGN
₦13,281.6684
|1 BTG 兑换 UAH
₴360.8748
|1 BTG 兑换 VES
Bs437.58
|1 BTG 兑换 PKR
Rs2,389.959
|1 BTG 兑换 KZT
₸4,503.8994
|1 BTG 兑换 THB
฿294.0366
|1 BTG 兑换 TWD
NT$282.0246
|1 BTG 兑换 CHF
Fr7.722
|1 BTG 兑换 HKD
HK$66.6666
|1 BTG 兑换 MAD
.د.م86.658