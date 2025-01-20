Bitcoin Fast 价格 (BCF)
今天 Bitcoin Fast (BCF) 的实时价格为 0.00215129 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BCF 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Bitcoin Fast 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 0.42 USD
- Bitcoin Fast 当天价格变化为 +2.61%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BCF兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BCF 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Bitcoin Fast 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Bitcoin Fast 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0026091060。
在过去60天内，Bitcoin Fast 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0004561089。
在过去90天内，Bitcoin Fast 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.000130411008653357。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.61%
|30天
|$ +0.0026091060
|+121.28%
|60天
|$ -0.0004561089
|-21.20%
|90天
|$ +0.000130411008653357
|+6.45%
Bitcoin Fast 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.73%
+2.61%
+14.56%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
BitCoinFast is a Decentralized Cryptocurrency that will be used by those that use BitCoin but prefer a faster version. It can take up to an hour sometimes just to complete a BitCoin transaction. BitCoinFast with its 60 second block times can complete a transaction in a blink of the eye. Nobody wants to leave any substantial amount of BitCoin on any given exchange as we have all seen both the biggest and smallest exchanges fold up and everyone loses. Yet there are times when opportunities arise and you need to get a certain amount of BitCoin onto an exchange in order to not miss out on a great price or arbitrage, however after an hour waiting for your BitCoin deposit to confirm those good deals are long gone in most cases. The answer to a situation like that is BitCoinFast. Through widespread adoption and eventually multiple exchanges that will host BitCoinFast that problem will be eliminated. Help us make BitCoinFast the coin with a purpose. We welcome the growing BitCoinFast Community and look forward to mass adoption. BitCoinFast is a Scrypt Hybrid POW/POS with 33 Million POW Coins and a 25% Annual Stake.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 BCF 兑换 AUD
A$0.003442064
|1 BCF 兑换 GBP
￡0.0017425449
|1 BCF 兑换 EUR
€0.0020652384
|1 BCF 兑换 USD
$0.00215129
|1 BCF 兑换 MYR
RM0.0096592921
|1 BCF 兑换 TRY
₺0.0765644111
|1 BCF 兑换 JPY
¥0.33560124
|1 BCF 兑换 RUB
₽0.2195391445
|1 BCF 兑换 INR
₹0.1861511237
|1 BCF 兑换 IDR
Rp35.2670435376
|1 BCF 兑换 PHP
₱0.1258289521
|1 BCF 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.1083604773
|1 BCF 兑换 BRL
R$0.0130798432
|1 BCF 兑换 CAD
C$0.0030978576
|1 BCF 兑换 BDT
৳0.2613602221
|1 BCF 兑换 NGN
₦3.345686208
|1 BCF 兑换 UAH
₴0.090569309
|1 BCF 兑换 VES
Bs0.11616966
|1 BCF 兑换 PKR
Rs0.5993924198
|1 BCF 兑换 KZT
₸1.141259345
|1 BCF 兑换 THB
฿0.0738322728
|1 BCF 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0704977733
|1 BCF 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0019576739
|1 BCF 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0167370362
|1 BCF 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0215989516