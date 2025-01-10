什么是Bitcoin Dog (GARGOYLE)

Len Sassaman, widely known for his pioneering work in cryptography and privacy, has long been speculated by some to be the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin. While this remains a topic of debate, Sassaman’s legacy in the tech world is undeniable. A new and intriguing project named "Gargoyle Token" is emerging, paying homage to his work. The token is launched entirely by the community, with no central team or leadership. It’s driven solely by the collective will of the community members, reflecting the decentralized ethos that Sassaman championed throughout his career. The Gargoyle Token operates with a 0% tax model, meaning users can trade freely without any transaction fees, ensuring maximum engagement and adoption. Gargoyle, Sassaman’s dog, symbolizes loyalty and strength, and these values are reflected in the project's mission to be a community-driven endeavor with transparency and inclusivity at its core. With no hidden fees or controlling team, Gargoyle Token stands as a testament to the power of decentralized communities and the spirit of collaboration, ensuring its potential for success in the fast-evolving crypto landscape.

Bitcoin Dog (GARGOYLE) 资源 官网