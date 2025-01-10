Bitci Racing Token 价格 (BRACE)
今天 Bitci Racing Token (BRACE) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 45.98K USD。BRACE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Bitci Racing Token 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 3.28K USD
- Bitci Racing Token 当天价格变化为 +24.96%
- 其循环供应量为 14.02B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BRACE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BRACE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Bitci Racing Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Bitci Racing Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Bitci Racing Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Bitci Racing Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+24.96%
|30天
|$ 0
|+2.99%
|60天
|$ 0
|+1.87%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Bitci Racing Token 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+4.73%
+24.96%
+11.39%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
With the development of technology, crypto assets gained the meaning to be more popular day by day. Crypto assets, which may be used in many areas, have expanded their usage areas and led different sectors. Changing and transforming end-user behavior has prioritized the need for a sharing and experience ecosystem in an increasingly digital world.Interactions now take place outside the race day, whenever and wherever the “participant community” desires. This process is getting more and more personal. It is predicted that companies that successfully realize this digital transformation process will be able to get more contribution by using the power of the community, such as teams.Therefore, the experience and social interaction, which is even more meaningful to the community, shall be able to turn into an economic and social activity that will contribute to the team in these periods. Worldwide interest in motor sports is increasing day by day. In a world ruled by the commodification of time, community-based projects aim to achieve success together, considering community views. In the processes of uniting motorsports teams and motorsports fans, it is aimed to increase fan interaction by using blockchain technology.
