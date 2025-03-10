Billy Bets by Virtuals 价格 ($BILLY)
今天 Billy Bets by Virtuals ($BILLY) 的实时价格为 0.00364186 USD。目前其市值为 $ 3.65M USD。$BILLY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Billy Bets by Virtuals 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 89.22K USD
- Billy Bets by Virtuals 当天价格变化为 -10.53%
- 其循环供应量为 1000.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 $BILLY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 $BILLY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Billy Bets by Virtuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000429006610539408。
在过去30天内，Billy Bets by Virtuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Billy Bets by Virtuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Billy Bets by Virtuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000429006610539408
|-10.53%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Billy Bets by Virtuals 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.83%
-10.53%
-58.06%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Billy Bets is an autonomous AI agent designed to revolutionize the sports betting experience. By integrating SportsTensor intelligence, Sportsdata.io data and tracking and analyzing the behavior of top-performing bettors, Billy delivers accurate and data-driven betting recommendations, serving as an invaluable resource for bettors, providing insights into critical facts and trends tailored to the games they care about. With its advanced analytics and real-time updates, Billy not only empowers users to make more informed decisions in the competitive world of sports betting but also autonomously places these bets itself via on-chain betting sites. Billy is poised to become the most influential sports bettor of all time. Billy is on 24/7, continually improving it's edge, and interacting with its fans online, providing them actionable information that can help them make more informed bets.
|1 $BILLY 兑换 AUD
A$0.0057541388
|1 $BILLY 兑换 GBP
￡0.0028042322
|1 $BILLY 兑换 EUR
€0.0033505112
|1 $BILLY 兑换 USD
$0.00364186
|1 $BILLY 兑换 MYR
RM0.0160606026
|1 $BILLY 兑换 TRY
₺0.1327822156
|1 $BILLY 兑换 JPY
¥0.5392137916
|1 $BILLY 兑换 RUB
₽0.3241983772
|1 $BILLY 兑换 INR
₹0.3173516804
|1 $BILLY 兑换 IDR
Rp59.7026133984
|1 $BILLY 兑换 PHP
₱0.208314392
|1 $BILLY 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.1844966276
|1 $BILLY 兑换 BRL
R$0.0210499508
|1 $BILLY 兑换 CAD
C$0.0052078598
|1 $BILLY 兑换 BDT
৳0.4429594318
|1 $BILLY 兑换 NGN
₦5.517964179
|1 $BILLY 兑换 UAH
₴0.1502631436
|1 $BILLY 兑换 VES
Bs0.23307904
|1 $BILLY 兑换 PKR
Rs1.0209590324
|1 $BILLY 兑换 KZT
₸1.788699539
|1 $BILLY 兑换 THB
฿0.1228763564
|1 $BILLY 兑换 TWD
NT$0.1195986824
|1 $BILLY 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0032048368
|1 $BILLY 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0282972522
|1 $BILLY 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0354352978
|1 $BILLY 兑换 MXN
$0.073929758