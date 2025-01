什么是Big Floppa ($FLOPPA)

Big Floppa, a mystical meme derived from the deepest darkest depths of the pool of life, has granted us with his omnipotent presence on the Solana chain. Big Floppa or simply Floppa refers to a series of prolific memes based on photographs of a caracal cat named Gregory, along with other members of his native species. Originally circulated among Instagram and Twitter meme accounts starting in late December 2019, the meme gained more widespread popularity online starting in May 2020. Floppa continued to soar past new heights going into 2023, maintaining a status as one of the most viral and floppin' memes of all time.

