什么是Big Back Bitcoin (BBBTC)

Big Back Bitcoin (BBBTC) is a community-powered cryptocurrency that fuses meme culture, AI-driven engagement, and real-world utility. Built on Ethereum, BBBTC operates a live DApp where users can stake tokens, participate in DAO governance, and swap across networks (BSC, Polygon and Ethereum). The project’s mission is to bridge the worlds of food and fitness with crypto adoption, using BBBTC as a reward token for people who eat at food trucks or local restaurants, as well as for those who engage in fitness programs and achieve wellness goals. This real-world integration supports community engagement and provides tangible use cases for crypto outside traditional speculation.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

Big Back Bitcoin (BBBTC) 资源 白皮书 官网