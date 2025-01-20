Beyond Protocol 价格 (BP)
今天 Beyond Protocol (BP) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Beyond Protocol 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.14K USD
- Beyond Protocol 当天价格变化为 -7.03%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Beyond Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Beyond Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Beyond Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Beyond Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-7.03%
|30天
|$ 0
|+13.81%
|60天
|$ 0
|+24.66%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Beyond Protocol 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.59%
-7.03%
-18.74%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Beyond Protocol was started by Silicon Valley-based technologists in January 2018 to harness the explosive power of merging distributed ledger technology with IoT. Beyond Protocol eliminates hacks and facilitates machine-to-machine value transfer. With security as a given, Beyond Protocol allows us to feel comfortable opening up our devices for collaboration. Using them like threads of yarn, the dreamers among us can weave together inventions we would have not thought to conceive. From the smart phone -- a camera, a touch screen, GPS, an internet connection -- applications were built which revolutionized entire industries (e.g. Uber and Instagram). From Beyond Protocol, mega applications can be engineered on top of any combination of IoT devices: from smart pills to satellites. Imagine a Nest smoke alarm paying a drone to put out a fire, and the drone making micropayments to weather towers along the way to determine the best route. Beyond Protocol sets out to be the ethical language of machines. After over a year of R&D, in early 2019, the Beyond Protocol team put forth the first iterations of its novel technology to a handful of partners. The technology allows its partners, with one line of code, to 1. enable secure message brokering between devices through hardware signatures 2. equip devices with a cryptocurrency and fiat based payment gateway. Beyond seeks to build real, practical solutions for device security and payments from consumers to devices, and soon, among an economy of devices. Beyond envisions a future where good triumphs over evil and technology can work to create an exponentially more safe and more beautiful world.
