BetSwirl（BETS）信息

BetSwirl is an online cryptocurrency gaming platform, fully decentralized and anonymous, where everyone is able to enjoy a fair play, a fun time, and an innovative gamer experience.

The key features of BetSwirl:

A unique interactive gaming experience with animations and sound effects ready to be unleashed soon in the metaverse

Multiple games like Dice, Coin Toss, Million Jackpot... All are accessible easily by using the token of your choice: MATIC, BNB, AVAX, BETS, and all others ERC20 of our partners

A token at the center of the protocol with multiple use cases and deflationary mechanisms: BETS

A staking program to share the project profits with the community

A multi-level referral program to multiply your gain: The more you refer, the higher is the reward!

A transparent system with a complete protocol analytics dashboard

A community-driven protocol with multiple incentives, rewards, and surprises!