BetSwirl（BETS）代币经济学
BetSwirl（BETS）信息
BetSwirl is an online cryptocurrency gaming platform, fully decentralized and anonymous, where everyone is able to enjoy a fair play, a fun time, and an innovative gamer experience.
The key features of BetSwirl:
- A unique interactive gaming experience with animations and sound effects ready to be unleashed soon in the metaverse
- Multiple games like Dice, Coin Toss, Million Jackpot... All are accessible easily by using the token of your choice: MATIC, BNB, AVAX, BETS, and all others ERC20 of our partners
- A token at the center of the protocol with multiple use cases and deflationary mechanisms: BETS
- A staking program to share the project profits with the community
- A multi-level referral program to multiply your gain: The more you refer, the higher is the reward!
- A transparent system with a complete protocol analytics dashboard
- A community-driven protocol with multiple incentives, rewards, and surprises!
BetSwirl（BETS）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 BetSwirl（BETS）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
BetSwirl（BETS）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 BetSwirl（BETS）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 BETS 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
BETS 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 BETS 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 BETS 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。