BESC LLC 价格 (BESC)
今天 BESC LLC (BESC) 的实时价格为 0.722242 USD。目前其市值为 $ 659.98K USD。BESC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BESC LLC 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 7.25K USD
- BESC LLC 当天价格变化为 +6.14%
- 其循环供应量为 918.15K USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BESC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BESC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，BESC LLC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.04175223。
在过去30天内，BESC LLC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.1068498537。
在过去60天内，BESC LLC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.1068498537。
在过去90天内，BESC LLC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.04175223
|+6.14%
|30天
|$ +0.1068498537
|+14.79%
|60天
|$ +0.1068498537
|+14.79%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BESC LLC 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.91%
+6.14%
-6.69%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
BESC LLC is a Solana-based cryptocurrency project that integrates real-world business revenue with blockchain technology. The project is centered around a utility token that provides holders with dividends from the profits of Builders Edge Services & Construction, a company specializing in residential and commercial construction services. Beyond revenue sharing, BESC LLC includes an in-house casino and a centralized exchange, expanding its ecosystem. The casino uses the token for gaming, and the exchange facilitates digital asset trading. This multifaceted approach offers diverse use cases for the token, enhancing its utility within the ecosystem. The project's integration with Builders Edge Services & Construction allows token holders to benefit from a non-crypto revenue stream, reducing the volatility typically associated with digital assets. The dividend structure distributes a portion of the company’s profits to token holders, incentivizing long-term participation. BESC LLC leverages Solana’s fast and low-cost transactions to create an efficient and scalable ecosystem that bridges blockchain assets with real-world business operations. The roadmap includes expanding the business-backed crypto model, integrating with more industries, and continually improving financial distribution mechanisms. This unique combination of traditional business backing and blockchain innovation offers a sustainable model for token utility and value creation.
