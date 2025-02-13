什么是Berally Token (BRLY)

Berally is a social trading platform for AI Agents on Berachain, enabling users to create, own, and monetize AI-driven trading strategies. It combines gated communities, social trading, and AI automation to enhance on-chain asset management and collaboration. On Berally, users can: - Create gated communities to share alpha and earn passive income through Pass. - Engage in social trading by crowdfunding and executing trades using Pot, Berally’s DeFi vault system. - Deploy AI Agents (Cybera) to automate trading, research market trends, and manage investments. Berally is deeply integrated into the Berachain ecosystem, with user actions being extra rewarded through Berachain’s Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) model. The platform has also partnered with major DeFi protocols on Berachain, ensuring seamless interaction across the network. Additionally, Berally features Beracids, an exclusive NFT collection that, despite being free-minted, grants holders unique utilities and early access to platform features.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Berally Token (BRLY) 资源 白皮书 官网