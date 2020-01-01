Benzene（BZN）信息

War Riders is a massively multiplayer online (MMO) game based on earning cryptocurrency, customizing vehicles and battling opponents. Players can build their own customized war vehicles from scratch and use them to mine and attack enemies for the in-game currency, Benzene (BZN). Most of the in-game items are non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are scarce and unique. The game is based on the Ethereum network.

Players can mine for BZN by driving through waypoints or raiding other players' coins. BZN has a finite supply and unique ""burning"" mechanism enforced by a smart contract. Benzene is used to buy better in-game weapons, additional garage spaces, nitro-boost, and other upgrades.