bemo Staked TON 价格 (STTON)
今天 bemo Staked TON (STTON) 的实时价格为 5.98 USD。目前其市值为 $ 88.56M USD。STTON 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
bemo Staked TON 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 130.28K USD
- bemo Staked TON 当天价格变化为 +4.90%
- 其循环供应量为 14.78M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 STTON兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 STTON 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，bemo Staked TON 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.279367。
在过去30天内，bemo Staked TON 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.8868597140。
在过去60天内，bemo Staked TON 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +1.0738878020。
在过去90天内，bemo Staked TON 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.422674465284633。
bemo Staked TON 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.39%
+4.90%
+0.01%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
bemo is a non-custodial liquid staking protocol built on The Open Network (TON) blockchain. It is the first liquid staking application on TON. bemo allows users to stake TON tokens and receive stTON tokens in return, which can be freely used in DeFi while continuously earning staking rewards. Users stake TON tokens in the bemo app. After confirming the transaction, they receive stTON tokens, representing their share in the staking pool. The amount of stTON received is determined by the smart contract based on the current stTON/TON exchange rate. The staked TON tokens join the overall staking pool, which supports the TON blockchain. For this, they receive rewards. After each validation round, the rewards, minus the bemo fee, are added to the staking pool, increasing its size. As the staking pool grows, so does the price of stTON. The bemo Incentive Program aims to engage users and deepen their understanding of DeFi on the TON blockchain. With bemo, you already earn staking rewards and additional yield on your stTON in DeFi. The incentive program allows users to earn stXP for actions with stTON tokens: minting, holding, providing liquidity for DEX, and lending. In Q4 2024, users will be able to convert stXP into $BMO tokens.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
