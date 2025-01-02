今天 believe in something (DTF) 的实时价格为 0.00768199 USD 。目前其市值为 $ 7.68M USD 。DTF 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。 believe in something 的主要市场表现： - 24 小时交易量为 $ 423.09K USD - believe in something 当天价格变化为 +34.37% - 其循环供应量为 999.99M USD

believe in something (DTF) 价格表现 USD

今天内，believe in something 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0019648。

在过去30天内，believe in something 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000799426。

在过去60天内，believe in something 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。

在过去90天内，believe in something 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。

时间段 涨跌幅 (USD) 涨跌幅 (%) 今日 $ +0.0019648 +34.37% 30天 $ -0.0000799426 -1.04% 60天 $ 0 -- 90天 $ 0 --

believe in something (DTF) 价格分析

believe in something 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

24H最低价 $ 0.00556638$ 0.00556638 $ 0.00556638 24H最高价 $ 0.00804914$ 0.00804914 $ 0.00804914 历史最高 $ 0.04161922$ 0.04161922 $ 0.04161922 涨跌幅（1H） +0.71% 涨跌幅（1D） +34.37% 漲跌幅（7D） +7.56%

believe in something (DTF) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：