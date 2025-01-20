BEEP Coin 价格 (BEEP)
今天 BEEP Coin (BEEP) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BEEP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BEEP Coin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 67.24 USD
- BEEP Coin 当天价格变化为 +0.30%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BEEP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BEEP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，BEEP Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，BEEP Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，BEEP Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，BEEP Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.30%
|30天
|$ 0
|-36.24%
|60天
|$ 0
|-49.01%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BEEP Coin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
+0.30%
-1.04%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? We are a meme community with a flair of sophistication - a decentralized token project that uniquely combines the power of artificial intelligence and a democratic ethos with a fun-loving spirit. We're on a mission to create an engaging, entertaining, and rewarding ecosystem for our community. What makes your project unique? The defining attribute of BEEP lies in its unique "Board of Directors" concept. However, it's no traditional boardroom filled with corporate executives. Instead, BEEP's board hosts AI-powered clones of industry leaders like Elon Musk and Gary Vaynerchuk. This pioneering approach enables BEEP to channel the wisdom and ethos of these industry innovators, promoting informed decision-making while delivering often hilariously profound insights. History of your project. The team is composed of seasoned web3 experts with a genuine passion for fostering decentralized communities. In a sector dominated by serious tech and finance veterans, these founders dared to add a bit of fun into the mix. What started as an inside joke among friends rapidly snowballed into an enthusiastic and dedicated community of meme lovers and crypto enthusiasts, reminiscent of the powerful NFT communities of 2021 What’s next for your project? In just a week, BEEP's community blossomed to a solid 500 participants, contributing to BEEP's liquidity What can your token be used for? The BEEP Coin project is pioneering the development of advanced AI Bots, encompassing: * AI-powered Social Bots, designed for community moderation across platforms such as Discord, Telegram, and other community platforms. * Cutting-edge Meme Bots that facilitate the creation of state-of-the-art memes and meme community templates. * Chart Bots specializing in analyzing the influence of real-world events on asset prices. In the ecosystem, $BEEP coin acts as a payment token, granting access to the ecosystem tools through a burning mechanism.
