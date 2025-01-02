什么是BeeBase (BEE)

$Bee, a BASE Memecoin, introduces a revolutionary mining mechanism set to innovate the game on Base Chain. A Quick Guide to BeeBase Welcome to the Buzz! You’re about to build the future BeeBase. As a pioneer in the land of data and innovation, you’re not just a keeper; you’re a commander of the CyberBee. Make sure you’ve read and signed below to secure your chance to be part of the early BeeBase buzz. 1. Bees Speak Bee Language Only:To chat with the bees, you’ll need to learn their lingo. Not sure where to start? Head over to Telegram; there’s a swarm waiting to welcome you. 2. Hard Work Pays Off:Bees are the embodiment of diligence, believing in the principle of reaping what you sow. If you’re looking for a free ride, it’s time for a change of heart. 3. Strength in Numbers:Bees thrive in colonies, leveraging the power of the group to build their hives. If going solo is your style, you might not be the right keeper for our BeeBase.

BeeBase (BEE) 资源 白皮书 官网