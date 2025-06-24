BEATER 价格 (BEATR)
今天 BEATER (BEATR) 的实时价格为 0.00001417 USD。目前其市值为 $ 141.88K USD。BEATR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BEATER 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- BEATER 当天价格变化为 +19.74%
- 其循环供应量为 10.00B USD
今天内，BEATER 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，BEATER 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，BEATER 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，BEATER 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+19.74%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BEATER 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.58%
+19.74%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
BEATR is a token on the Avalanche blockchain that captures the spirit of every scraped-together, duct-taped chapter in our lives. It’s a meme token—but not just for laughs. BEATR celebrates the beater car: that rattling, wheezing ride you prayed would start each morning. The kind of vehicle held together by rust, zip ties, and hope. It’s unreliable, unsightly, and undeniably necessary—just like some of the choices we make in the crypto space. In a market obsessed with speed, polish, and flashy “Lambo” dreams, BEATR is a reminder that not everyone starts with a clean wallet or pristine portfolio. Sometimes, you limp through the bear market in a dented hatchback with three functioning gears—and that’s okay. BEATR leans into that chaos and honors the hustle. It’s the token you pick up when you’ve been rugged, rekt, and road-worn, but still show up for another day of degenerate trading. Built on Avalanche for its low fees and fast transactions (because no one driving a beater can afford high gas), BEATR is fueled by a community that’s been through it. It memes the madness and jokes about the journey, but under the hood is a project that values resilience, authenticity, and survival. Whether you’re cruising or broken down on the side of the road, BEATR is the token that rides with you. It might not get you far fast—but it’ll get you there eventually. Probably. Just check the oil.
了解 BEATER（BEATR）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 BEATR 代币的完整经济学！
