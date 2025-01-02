Battle World 价格 (BWO)
今天 Battle World (BWO) 的实时价格为 0.00429432 USD。目前其市值为 $ 3.18M USD。BWO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Battle World 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 66.82K USD
- Battle World 当天价格变化为 +28.24%
- 其循环供应量为 740.78M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BWO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BWO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Battle World 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00094566。
在过去30天内，Battle World 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0014511426。
在过去60天内，Battle World 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0101310918。
在过去90天内，Battle World 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.002514643769042247。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00094566
|+28.24%
|30天
|$ +0.0014511426
|+33.79%
|60天
|$ +0.0101310918
|+235.92%
|90天
|$ +0.002514643769042247
|+141.30%
Battle World 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.02%
+28.24%
+16.41%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Battle World is a Gamefi battle royale Metaverse project built on Polygon network. A globally appealing mid-core game for the masses. Play - Loot - Kill - Earn The players are dropped into maps modeled after famous global locations and towns, where they have to loot and fight against others to be the last one standing. Battle World has a very dynamic core gameplay loop, where the player lands on the same map, searches for guns and fight others, and moves to the safe zone but their experiences are different every single time. The game provides endless replay value because each match is different from the last. The game also strengthens its core gameplay loop with easy-to-pick-up shooting mechanics, with a variety of weapons, the thrill of surviving till the last combined with lovable and relatable characters. Certik Audit Report: https://battleworld.game/pdf/certikaudit.pdf Youtube link: https://youtu.be/R-f8aUqpkus
