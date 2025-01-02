BasketCoin 价格 (BSKT)
今天 BasketCoin (BSKT) 的实时价格为 0.204523 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.54M USD。BSKT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BasketCoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 327.45 USD
- BasketCoin 当天价格变化为 +1.78%
- 其循环供应量为 7.54M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BSKT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。
今天内，BasketCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00357093。
在过去30天内，BasketCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0405035917。
在过去60天内，BasketCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.1080215426。
在过去90天内，BasketCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.07820636102342342。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00357093
|+1.78%
|30天
|$ +0.0405035917
|+19.80%
|60天
|$ +0.1080215426
|+52.82%
|90天
|$ +0.07820636102342342
|+61.91%
BasketCoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.45%
+1.78%
+1.33%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
"Deflationary token, secured with a basket of cryptocurrencies, with the possibility of staking. BasketCoin is: Deflationary, With collateral - covering its value, With the system of repurchase and burning of BSKT tokens. A fee of 2% of the value of each transaction will be taken from the transfer - half is burned out, the other half goes to the staking/reward redistribution pool which indeed speeds up the process of reducing supply. Smart Contract itself assumes that a total of 90% of all BSKT will be burned -> supply will decrease from 21,000,000 to 2,100,000 The BSKT token is secured with a basket of seven cryptocurrencies that cover its value. The security so adopted is intended to ensure a constant and stable increase in the value of tokens. Thanks to the correct match of coins in our basket, its value is less susceptible to fluctuations appearing in the cryptocurrency market. The BSKT token security chart looks like this: Bitcoin (BTC) – responsible for 25% of the value of the coverage, Ethereum (ETH) – responsible for 25% of the coverage value, Polkadot (DOT) – responsible for 10% of the coverage value, Smarkey (SKEY) – responsible for 10% of the coverage value, YfDAI.finance (YF-DAI) – responsible for 10% of the coverage value, USD Coin (USDC) – responsible for 10% of the coverage value, Basketcoin (BSKT) – responsible for 10% of the coverage value. All listed cryptocurrencies that make up the BSKT basket will be used to generate additional profits on platforms such as: Crypto.com (profits of 3%-12% APR), YF-DAI (profits up to 72% APR), Swissborg (profits up to 20% APR), and other decentralised profit-generating platforms in DeFi format. Revenues from these platforms will be used in the repurchase process for the redemption and burning of BSKT tokens, contributing to a significant reduction in supply on the secondary market. 90% of the above profits will be used for repurchase and burnout, while the remaining 10% will be used for ongoing and necessary expenses related"
