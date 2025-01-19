什么是Based Rate (BRATE)

Based Rate, a revolutionized tomb fork, introducing a fresh wave of utilities and innovative features to the ecosystem for enhanced support and long-term sustainability set to change the meaning of Tomb Fork forever! At the heart of Based Rate is $BRATE, the algorithmic token that stands as the bedrock of an ever-expansive protocol. $BRATE is propelled by a mission to infuse users with liquidity, giving them the power to unlock uncharted horizons. As the stage is set for the launch of Based Rate, our Team knows no bounds and we're on the edge of a transformative chapter where $BRATE will ignite a movement, contributing to the growth and evolution of Base Chain's future! Based Rate is an algorithmic stable coin protocol pegged at 1:1 to $ETH on Base Chain. The mechanics of Based Rate rely on the synergy of three tokens – $BRATE, $BSHARE, and $BBOND. These tokens incentivize a stable 1:1 peg to $ETH. Through dynamic adjustments, Based Rate's supply is in constant flux, driving its value either upwards or downwards in relation to the price of $ETH. Embrace the dawn of a new era. Based Rate is here to set the pace, shattering norms and laying the foundation for a prosperous future on Base Chain. Welcome to a world where stability isn't just a concept – it's a thriving reality. 📈

